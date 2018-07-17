Be on the lookout for new school leaders in the Omaha Public Schools.
The OPS board approved three new administrative hires at a meeting Monday night. The new appointments will go into effect for the coming school year.
» Dana Barker, the current principal of Sherman Elementary, will become the new principal of Belvedere Elementary. Barker has worked in OPS for 16 years, starting as a third-grade teacher at Miller Park Elementary. She’s also served as a school support liaison at Mount View and Minne Lusa Elementary Schools, a literacy coach at Benson West Elementary and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Minne Lusa.
» Mary Griger, currently an assistant principal at Belvedere, will become the new principal of Sherman. Griger has been with OPS for 11 years, with stints at Belvedere and Miller Park, where she was a sixth-grade and first-grade teacher.
» Lori Kuhns, a school support liaison at South High, has been named the new program director of the Secondary Success Program, OPS’s middle school alternative program. She previously worked at Benson High and the former Wilson Alternative Middle School.
The board previously approved new leaders for Highland Elementary, Field Club Elementary and Ponca Elementary and a new supervisor for physical education and human growth and development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.