Pair of Wayne State professors upset by not getting bosses' nod to teach remotely

Many college administrators have said students don’t like taking classes remotely (sometimes called “distance education”) and would prefer to be in the classroom.

The state college system, based in Lincoln, is made up of Wayne State, Peru State and Chadron State Colleges.

Hickey, a history professor who said he has been at Wayne State since 1978, notified college leaders Friday that he would teach remotely whether they approved or not. He also said he has hired an attorney. Hickey said Saturday that the college informed him that his courses will be taught on campus by other faculty members.

“This is a scandal to us — that they’re playing hardball with senior faculty and putting them at risk,” Hickey said. He said it was his understanding that only two professors were given the chance to teach remotely out of 11 who requested it, but he acknowledged that he wasn’t sure if those numbers were accurate.

Another Wayne State history faculty member, 63-year-old Joseph Weixelman, said he, like Hickey, had his request rejected. Weixelman said he has a preexisting condition, multiple sclerosis, and that medications for that disease suppress the immune system.