Parents seek solutions for child care issues, and that's crucial for the state's economy

What could have caused another big problem for some parents and providers was addressed last week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that providers will be paid subsidies for low-income children under their care doing remote learning. Federal guidelines had not allowed that previously.

Fifty-one percent of respondents in a recent Buffett Institute survey of businesses and in-home providers said they would likely have to close if they didn’t get that kind of additional support.

The announcement by DHHS is welcome news, said Susan Sarver, director of workforce planning and development at the Buffett Institute. But she says more action is needed.

Demand is so high in some areas that providers like Wheeler, who already cares for eight children, has had to say no to several families, leaving them searching for other options.

Parents are turning to friends, families and neighbors, considering a remote method where they check in on their kids periodically, or maybe have older kids taking care of younger siblings.

Others have gotten even more creative. One group of parents is teaching their children together.