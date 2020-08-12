Positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Ralston, Millard elementary schools

The Ralston Public Schools reopened to students on Tuesday with slightly less than half of students in attendance. The district is in the yellow level of its reopening plan, which means students will attend school part of the time and have independent learning from home part of the time.

Ralston students are divided into two groups attending school on alternate days.

Knight said that person was only in attendance for one of the days, and the district has been in communication with families considered to have close contact with the person.

"The Douglas County Health Department defines close contact as someone within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes or longer," Knight wrote. "These individuals who had close contact are at a high-risk for exposure and are being asked to self-quarantine."

Due to privacy laws, Knight said more details could not be shared. The classroom is being deep-cleaned.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.