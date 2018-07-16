The Westside Community Schools board took the next step Monday night toward finding a new superintendent.
The board voted 5-0 to issue a request for proposals to hire a search firm and it named a board committee to help lead the search for Superintendent Blane McCann’s successor.
McCann, who has led the district since 2012, will retire in July 2019.
Board members said an outside firm would help Westside find the best candidates. The board plans to pick a new superintendent by January or February.
It will be an “all hands-on-deck effort to find our next leadership,” Board Vice President Adam Yale said.
The request for proposals notes Westside’s history and its demographics, including a significant portion of students who live outside the district’s borders but opt in, and students who are the second or third generation to attend Westside schools. District residents and parents also tend to prize Westside’s strong neighborhood school model.
Board members have said the district’s next leader will have to honor that history and culture, while also moving Westside forward. At a meeting last week, board President Dana Blakely said there are some in the community who question whether Westside is just coasting on past success.
The board wants firms to list the past searches they worked on and whether those superintendents are still on the job. The request for proposals also asks firms to explain how they screen and vet candidates, and how the firm finds candidates outside the company’s usual pool of recruits. Board members said last week that search firms often recycle the same job-seekers across multiple searches.
The search firm that wins the contract will help the board develop a timeline for the search and a job description with input from community, staff and students. The firm will recruit candidates and run background checks .
The deadline for firms to submit their proposals is Aug. 7. The board plans to evaluate submissions, interview finalists and then select a company on Aug. 27. The public can track the superintendent search at westside66.org/superintendent-search.
Board members Blakely, Doug Krenzer and Yale will serve on the superintendent search committee.
The board also gave a brief update on its ongoing attempt to redraw several elementary school attendance boundaries. The district will be putting together a committee of staff, parents and community members to study boundary revisions, and two public forums will be held this fall. For information on the boundary process, visit westside66.org/boundary-engagement-process.
