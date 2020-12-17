Spurred by COVID pandemic, Westside district creates resource center for students in need

When the pandemic hit, Westside needed the extra classroom space. And more families suddenly needed help.

April Anderson, a Westside social worker, said social workers have seen the need in the community grow in recent years, but the pandemic pushed it to another level. Anderson said she has helped more families at the resource center in the past few months than she helped all of last year.

Struggling parents often turn first to their child’s school for help because they don’t know what else to do, Anderson said. They’re often embarrassed, ashamed and don’t want anyone to know they are seeking assistance.

“It’s just a lot of families that maybe never had to ask for help before,” Anderson said.

The Westside community has met the increased need with more donations of gently used clothes, gift cards, food and toiletries. The district has held donation drives to fill the center and encourage donations.

Westside families work with the district’s social workers to access the center. Often they make appointments and use the center’s separate entrance if they want their visit to remain confidential.