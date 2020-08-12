Students say masks tolerable, distancing effective on first full day at Papillion-La Vista High

Allison Barnes, another sophomore, said the plan was "pretty effective. … I think that the staggered passing periods was a good idea."

That reduced congestion in the hallways, Barnes said.

The lunch break was a lot different, she said.

Students had to wait in the gym, go in groups to get their food, and then return to eat it, she said.

Barnes said she felt safe in the school.

Sophomore Taylor Vranes said the day went well.

"It was really controlled with the masks and people," she said. "Everybody was wearing a mask."

District officials had said that maintaining social distancing in some classrooms would not be possible, so wearing masks was essential.

"They tried to spread out the desks as much as they could," Vranes said. "They were kind of close, some of them were, but some of them were really far away. It just depended on the classroom sizes."

So was it difficult to wear a mask all day?

"I did pretty well. It was kind of hard with my glasses. They kind of fogged up. But we had masks breaks when we could take off our masks for a few minutes."