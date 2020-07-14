Regional and national college leaders Tuesday welcomed word that the Trump administration had rescinded a rule that would have restricted international students’ ability to study in the United States.
“So glad to see this step. It’s the right move for our international students and for higher education,” said University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green. “We want to welcome the best and the brightest.”
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing got underway on a challenge to the rule, which was excoriated by higher education leaders across the country.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had filed suit and many universities, including the NU system, signed a brief in support of their suit.
The policy, announced a week ago, would have required international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges held classes entirely online this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A federal judge had scheduled arguments Tuesday in the lawsuit challenging that order. The suit argued that the policy was created unlawfully and that it contradicted previous guidance from federal immigration officials. The colleges asked the court to block the rule at least temporarily.
The order was viewed by many as one more disincentive for international students to attend college in the U.S. The coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions, political rhetoric and then the new order were expected to cause international enrollments in the country to tumble. That expectation remains.
Mildred García, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, said there is no washing away the damage caused by the order.
She said in a written statement: “While I am pleased that the administration has wisely chosen to withdraw its unworkable guidance on international students, much damage has been done to the reputation of the United States as a welcoming and reliable educational destination.”
Under the policy, international students in the U.S. would have been forbidden from taking all of their courses online this fall. New visas would not have been issued to students at schools planning to provide all classes online, which includes Harvard. Students in all-online programs in the U.S. would have faced deportation if they didn’t transfer schools or leave the country voluntarily.
The rule created a dilemma for thousands of foreign students who stayed in the U.S. after their colleges shifted to remote learning last spring.
Ted Carter, president of the NU system, said international students “contribute immeasurably” to higher education. “These students — our friends, colleagues and neighbors — deserve flexibility as they navigate the unique challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Michael Baumgartner, head of the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, said he was delighted with the news. “International students add so much to the classrooms and labs at Nebraska colleges ... We always want to welcome potential new Nebraskans, encourage them to complete their education, and make them part of our communities.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
