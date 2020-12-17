Westside district creates resource center for students in need

Jars of peanut butter of every brand and size sit on the shelves of the Westside Family Resource Center.
There are also rows and rows of canned pears, peaches, green beans and toiletries like toothpaste and bars of soap.
Another room in the center is filled with racks and bins of clothing and shoes. There are Kansas City Chiefs T-shirts. And lavender rhinestone snow boots.
Everything is labeled, sorted by size and gender. Everything is free.
In response to the need created by the pandemic, this year Westside Community Schools donors and staff renovated a space attached to Westgate Elementary School and transformed it into a makeshift thrift store and food pantry for the district’s families.
“It’s in our neighborhood for our neighbors,” said Beau Konigsberg, who along with his wife, Sarah, helped fund the project.
Konigsberg’s three sons attend Westside schools. He said the family was looking for a way to help others in the district.
The resource center was a project Westside social workers had been pushing for years.
Westside had a food pantry in an unused classroom and a clothing closet, but everything was spread across three locations. To access the resources, families had to travel to the different locations, sometimes following a social worker in a car to get there.
When the pandemic hit, Westside needed the extra classroom space. And more families suddenly needed help.
April Anderson, a Westside social worker, said social workers have seen the need in the community grow in recent years, but the pandemic pushed it to another level. Anderson said she has helped more families at the resource center in the past few months than she helped all of last year.
Struggling parents often turn first to their child’s school for help because they don’t know what else to do, Anderson said. They’re often embarrassed, ashamed and don’t want anyone to know they are seeking assistance.
“It’s just a lot of families that maybe never had to ask for help before,” Anderson said.
The Westside community has met the increased need with more donations of gently used clothes, gift cards, food and toiletries. The district has held donation drives to fill the center and encourage donations.
Westside families work with the district’s social workers to access the center. Often they make appointments and use the center’s separate entrance if they want their visit to remain confidential.
The resource center can also be a catalyst for social workers to have difficult conversations with parents. While families are shopping for clothes, Anderson and her co-workers can bring up student attendance or other issues.
“When you help somebody with basic needs, it forms a different relationship,” Anderson said.
Families often leave with trash bags full of new clothes and boxes of food. Social workers will also deliver food to homes if necessary.
Sarah Fehringer, a Westside school social worker, said new clothes, washed clothes and an ability to shower before school can make a big difference in how students perform at school.
A donor dropped off a bunch of shower gels and perfumes for girls. Fehringer said the stuff was out of her office in less than five minutes.
“When you smell good and feel good, you perform better at school,” she said.
Social workers have also created mobile boutiques at schools for students to pick out clothes they need. Fehringer said watching the expressions on the students’ faces as they pick out new clothes is heartwarming.
“It makes you feel like you’re doing something right,” she said.
