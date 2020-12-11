Westside district to reduce in-person school days after winter break

Westside Community Schools will shift to 50% in-person learning for two weeks following winter break in the hopes of getting past holiday exposures of COVID-19.

"We feel that keeping our buildings de-densified the first two weeks of January allows us to better analyze how the holiday break is going to impact our district with confirmed cases and quarantines," Superintendent Mike Lucas wrote in a note to families.

The school district went to 50% in-person learning following Thanksgiving as well.

Lucas said in the note that holiday exposures can lead to an increased spread of COVID-19 cases. The week after Thanksgiving break, the district had 43 cases.

Westside plans to have all students return to in-person classes five days a week starting Jan. 19.