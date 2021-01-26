Financial advisers could put transactions on hold if they suspect exploiting of vulnerable adult

LINCOLN — It's too easy for a caregiver of an elderly relative to stumble across a financial record, get online and say, "I'd like to withdraw $10,000 out of this account," a legislative committee was told Tuesday.

That was part of the rationale given by State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, who works as a financial adviser, for adopting a law that allows such investment advisers and brokers to put a "hold" on transactions they suspect might involve the exploiting of a vulnerable adult.

Legislative Bill 297, the Nebraska Protection of Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation Act, would expand protections passed into law last year that allow bankers to pause a transaction they reasonably suspect is taking advantage of a vulnerable adult or senior citizen.

The issue is a major problem, according to officials with the AARP and Nebraska division of Adult Protective Services, which investigates allegations of elder abuse.

An estimated one in five Americans over age 65 is a victim of financial exploitation, with the average loss in such cases estimated at $125,000, said Jina Raglin of the AARP Nebraska. In the past two years, between 23% and 25% of reports of elder abuse have involved financial exploitation, according to Andrea Lowe of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.