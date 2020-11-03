For gun and ammo merchants, 2020 has been a very good year

Gun store owners in the region say Election Day wasn’t necessarily a bonanza for their industry, but there were no complaints — 2020 has been an excellent year for them.
Jeff McIntyre, president of Nebraska Gun in Lincoln, called the year “a phenomenon” because of a combination of forces that have generated sustained, elevated interest in guns and ammunition: the coronavirus pandemic, urban protests and the expectation of contentious elections.
Some press reports in the Midwest indicated that Election Day had been strong for gun shops. The Northwest Indiana Times said customers stood in line for ammunition on Tuesday at a couple of shops.
A gun store owner there compared the run on ammunition since the pandemic started to the demand for toilet paper.
McIntyre called 2020 “a very active year” for his industry. The pandemic and summer protests led some to believe that “they might need to defend their homes,” he said.
Doug Hassel, owner of Omaha’s Good Guys Gun & Pawn, echoed that observation.
“Gun sales and ammo sales have been very strong” this year, he said.
Hassel said he has helped an inordinate number of first-time gun buyers. He said “a lot of people realize they’ve got to defend themselves in these times.”
McIntyre said ammunition was in short supply for months. He said that while the federal government deemed the firearms industry essential, the coronavirus affected production to some degree.
Bren Brown, president and co-founder of Frontier Justice, a gun retailer with shops in Missouri and Kansas, said some law enforcement agencies’ responsiveness was affected by the coronavirus. The Omaha Gun Club recently merged with Frontier Justice.
Brown said reports of diminishing police presence concerned people, which led to gun and ammunition purchases. Then the protests of the spring and summer, some of which included rioting and looting, and talk of defunding the police “created a second wave” of demand.
Fears of election unrest, she said, led to a third wave.
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
