For gun and ammo merchants, 2020 has been a very good year

Gun store owners in the region say Election Day wasn’t necessarily a bonanza for their industry, but there were no complaints — 2020 has been an excellent year for them.

Jeff McIntyre, president of Nebraska Gun in Lincoln, called the year “a phenomenon” because of a combination of forces that have generated sustained, elevated interest in guns and ammunition: the coronavirus pandemic, urban protests and the expectation of contentious elections.

Some press reports in the Midwest indicated that Election Day had been strong for gun shops. The Northwest Indiana Times said customers stood in line for ammunition on Tuesday at a couple of shops.

A gun store owner there compared the run on ammunition since the pandemic started to the demand for toilet paper.

McIntyre called 2020 “a very active year” for his industry. The pandemic and summer protests led some to believe that “they might need to defend their homes,” he said.

Doug Hassel, owner of Omaha’s Good Guys Gun & Pawn, echoed that observation.

“Gun sales and ammo sales have been very strong” this year, he said.