Goodfellows donation list, Nov. 26
$6,000

Robbins Family Charitable Foundation

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,000

Roberta Gunning; In memory of Alex Thiele from his family; Mike and Karen McCreery

$500

In memory of Dale Harris, a long-time World-Herald Employee — Omaha Concord Club

$250

In memory of all our deceased members from the Omaha Retail Meat Dealers Association

$200

In memory of Papa Pete — Branden, Leah, Mason and Mills

$103

In memory of Helen Knott on her 103rd Birthday — Tina Holquist

$100

Gene and Mary Welch

$50

Anonymous; Verl and Joan Squire

$25

In memory of the life of Shirley Ann O’Doherty

$10

Anonymous

Daily Total.............$12,288.00

Campaign Total.....$35,641.43

