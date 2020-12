Goodfellows donations, Dec. 6

In memory of my son Michael Chute from Pat Huntsman; Vicki Pratt

$56

Horseman’s Park Lunch Bunch

$50

In memory of Alan and Nina Pascal — Jeremy Pascal; In loving memory of my life-long friend, Kristi Coughlin — Diane Bang; In memory of Dickie Bird — Anonymous; Timothy and Gertrude Crouch; Stephen Jacobsen; Kelly and Sean Duffy; Chet and Rita — Bellevue; Judith Hofmaier; John and Cheryl Ravenscroft; Jeffrey and Joan Royer; Darrel and Mary Lahmann; Henry and Nancy Anderson

$49

As we celebrate our 49th wedding anniversary (Dec. 4), we are so thankful of all of our blessings, and we are thankful for you who make a simple donation available to those who may need it — Bob and Caryn Moser

$36

In memory of Sid and Nancy Pearlman, Hub and Ramie Monsky, and Sharon Monsky by Pam and Henry Monsky

$35

In memory of Joe Ostdiek from Mom and Dad

$30