 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28
0 comments

Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

$3,000

Anonymous

$2,500

In honor of our clients and friends — Swartzbaugh Farber and Associates

$2,000

Richard Greubel

$1,000

Barbara and Harold Zabel; Wils and Jennie Carr

$250

In memory of Ross Gorman — Cheryl Gorman; anonymous; anonymous

$205

Anonymous

$200

On behalf of The Hohwieler Family — Diana Hohwieler

$148

In memory of our beloved granddaughter Jessica Rose — Paul Kaczmarek

$100

In memory of Howard, Jane, and David Kennedy — Donald Goldstein; In memory of CRK — June Kroeger and Kathleen Nelson; Lorene Dulkoski; In memory of Chuck Miller by Pat and Jeanne Salerno; Patterson Family Fund

Daily total: $11,303.00

Campaign total: $46,944.43

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Covid-19 pandemic is driving a spike in suicides in Japan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert