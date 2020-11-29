Goodfellows donations, Nov. 28

$3,000
Anonymous
$2,500
In honor of our clients and friends — Swartzbaugh Farber and Associates
$2,000
Richard Greubel
$1,000
Barbara and Harold Zabel; Wils and Jennie Carr
$250
In memory of Ross Gorman — Cheryl Gorman; anonymous; anonymous
$205
Anonymous
$200
On behalf of The Hohwieler Family — Diana Hohwieler
$148
In memory of our beloved granddaughter Jessica Rose — Paul Kaczmarek
$100
In memory of Howard, Jane, and David Kennedy — Donald Goldstein; In memory of CRK — June Kroeger and Kathleen Nelson; Lorene Dulkoski; In memory of Chuck Miller by Pat and Jeanne Salerno; Patterson Family Fund
Daily total: $11,303.00
Campaign total: $46,944.43
