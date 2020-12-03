 Skip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 3
Goodfellows donations, Nov. 3

$1,000

Donation from Dr. Ken and Kay Barjenbruch; In memory of Lee Lykke; anonymous; anonymous

$500

In memory of Jack Garlock, Rusty Garlock, Jill Garlock, Jean Timmins and Jack Timmins; William L. and Beverly Donaldson Fund; Alan and Janette Stanek; anonymous

$350

Anonymous

$300

Lynn and Nancy Bell Foundation; In honor of Lois Hansen by Laura Hansen

$257

In memory of Bernie Jackson, Mary Catherine McMahon, Mary Liz O’Riley, Mary Claire Hickman by James Jackson

$200

My family by Fran Witt

$150

In honor of our parents by Donn Forslund

$100

From Ron Bahn in memory of my wife, Carol; From Jay and Joann Martufi in memory of our son Randy; In honor of Ethan, Claire, Hannah, and Jed Andres by Polly Andres; In memory of Alysa Jo by Dean Marshall; In memory of Carl Grimm by Susan Grimm; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$55

In memory of John and Charlotte Leehy by Richard Leehy

$50

Anonymous; anonymous

$27

The Hiebners

$25

Rich R.; In memory of my J. R. by Carrie Lewis; anonymous

$19.42

Nancy Shults by Robert Shults

Daily Total: $8,633.42

Campaign Total: $56,456.85

