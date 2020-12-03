Goodfellows donations, Nov. 3

$1,000
Donation from Dr. Ken and Kay Barjenbruch; In memory of Lee Lykke; anonymous; anonymous
$500
In memory of Jack Garlock, Rusty Garlock, Jill Garlock, Jean Timmins and Jack Timmins; William L. and Beverly Donaldson Fund; Alan and Janette Stanek; anonymous
$350
Anonymous
$300
Lynn and Nancy Bell Foundation; In honor of Lois Hansen by Laura Hansen
$257
In memory of Bernie Jackson, Mary Catherine McMahon, Mary Liz O’Riley, Mary Claire Hickman by James Jackson
$200
My family by Fran Witt
$150
In honor of our parents by Donn Forslund
$100
From Ron Bahn in memory of my wife, Carol; From Jay and Joann Martufi in memory of our son Randy; In honor of Ethan, Claire, Hannah, and Jed Andres by Polly Andres; In memory of Alysa Jo by Dean Marshall; In memory of Carl Grimm by Susan Grimm; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$55
In memory of John and Charlotte Leehy by Richard Leehy
$50
Anonymous; anonymous
$27
The Hiebners
$25
Rich R.; In memory of my J. R. by Carrie Lewis; anonymous
$19.42
Nancy Shults by Robert Shults
Daily Total: $8,633.42
Campaign Total: $56,456.85
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!