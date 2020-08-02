Group of Nebraska lawmakers close to reaching a last-minute compromise on property taxes

Passage of a Plan B would also represent a major disappointment for the main architects of a plan developed a year ago by Linehan, who chairs the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, and North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, who heads the Education Committee.

Their Legislative Bill 1106 would have injected an extra $520 million in state aid to K-12 schools and — for the first time — provided “foundation aid” for each student in the state. The measure was an effort to provide more state aid to rural schools because now, most of them get little funding from the state to pay for local education. It also would have lowered property valuations on agricultural, residential and commercial property in hopes of cutting taxes to support schools by about 15%.

But LB 1106 also included new limits on school spending, which educators vehemently opposed. Attempts to win more support for LB 1106, via several tweaks to the bill and negotiations between lawmakers last fall and this year, failed to get the proposal any closer to the 33 votes (of 49 state senators) needed to overcome an expected filibuster and pass. In fact, opposition from education groups appeared to be even more unified and intense this year.