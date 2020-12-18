In higher education

UNO gets grant for IT Pathways

Verizon has given the University of Nebraska at Omaha a $100,000 grant to mentor kids and generate interest in information technology.

The program, called UNO IT Pathways, will focus on seventh and eighth graders from low economic areas and underrepresented groups in the first of three years, UNO said. Pathways is designed for students from sixth through 12th grades.

Deepak Khazanchi, associate dean of UNO's College of Information Science and Technology, said the grant will help the university connect with kids.

"Fostering an interest in students has become an increasing priority for our college, especially in students who might look at the current workforce and wonder if they fit into the typical student profile," he said.

UNMC staffer joins accrediting board

Dr. Kelly Caverzagie, an associate professor of internal medicine at the NU Medical Center, has been selected to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education board.

His term started this fall and will last three years. The board oversees accreditation for medical residency and fellowship training in the United States.