In higher education

UNO gets grant for IT Pathways
Verizon has given the University of Nebraska at Omaha a $100,000 grant to mentor kids and generate interest in information technology.
The program, called UNO IT Pathways, will focus on seventh and eighth graders from low economic areas and underrepresented groups in the first of three years, UNO said. Pathways is designed for students from sixth through 12th grades.
Deepak Khazanchi, associate dean of UNO's College of Information Science and Technology, said the grant will help the university connect with kids.
"Fostering an interest in students has become an increasing priority for our college, especially in students who might look at the current workforce and wonder if they fit into the typical student profile," he said.
UNMC staffer joins accrediting board
Dr. Kelly Caverzagie, an associate professor of internal medicine at the NU Medical Center, has been selected to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education board.
His term started this fall and will last three years. The board oversees accreditation for medical residency and fellowship training in the United States.
Students launch, track balloons
Two balloons pierced the Earth's upper atmosphere last month for a science project involving teams of students.
The students were from UNO's Thompson Learning Community and Exploratory Studies programs. The balloons reached 70,000 feet in altitude. They were designed to burst and send devices back to Earth. Students used GPS technology to track the journey.
Students devised the experiments conducted, and the exercise was intended to expose them to conception, construction and oversight of their own experiments. -- Rick Ruggles
