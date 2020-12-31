In higher education

For the newspaper only. Hits are minimal.--Rick

CNA program at Nebraska Methodist a hit

Nebraska Methodist College's free certified nursing assistant offer to 100 students last month filled quickly, so the opportunity was made to 50 more, the college said.

Homeland Security checks out NU system

An assistant secretary with the federal Department of Homeland Security visited programs in the University of Nebraska system the week of Dec. 21.

Among David Richardson's stops were the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the NU Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Richardson is assistant secretary for the department's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

On UNL's East Campus , Richardson and Deputy Assisstant Secretary John Waters toured the Veterinary Diagnostic Center, the Center for Virology and other facilities.

