 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In higher education
0 comments

In higher education

{{featured_button_text}}

For the newspaper only. Hits are minimal.--Rick

CNA program at Nebraska Methodist a hit

Nebraska Methodist College's free certified nursing assistant offer to 100 students last month filled quickly, so the opportunity was made to 50 more, the college said.

  

Homeland Security checks out NU system

An assistant secretary with the federal Department of Homeland Security visited programs in the University of Nebraska system the week of Dec. 21.

Among David Richardson's stops were the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the NU Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Richardson is assistant secretary for the department's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office.

On UNL's East Campus , Richardson and Deputy Assisstant Secretary John Waters toured the Veterinary Diagnostic Center, the Center for Virology and other facilities.

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York’s Times Square Empty on New Year’s Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert