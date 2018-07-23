COUNCIL BLUFFS — Compared with Omaha, fireworks are legal about half as many days in Council Bluffs.
But even that may be too many for the Bluffs City Council.
Bluffs council members on Monday expressed a preference for reducing the dates that fireworks can be sold and used from four.
Omaha allows fireworks for a 10-day period.
Some on the council described this past Fourth of July season as the worst in recent memory.
Setting off fireworks was legal on June 29 and 30 and on July 3 and 4 in the Bluffs this year.
From June 29 through July 8, Bluffs police responded to 256 fireworks-related calls. In 2017, police received 136 calls from June 30 through July 9.
At least five people suffered fireworks-related injuries in Council Bluffs this year.
Fire Marshal Alex Ford said there were 16 temporary tents this year, up from eight last year.
If fireworks remain legal, the city needs to get tough on violators, Councilman Nate Watson said. “We should make examples of people. We should start writing tickets. And ignorance is no excuse. Start writing tickets, word will get out.”
Councilwoman Sharon White said that if problems continue, she would vote to restrict the use of fireworks to July 4 only.
During the 2017 session, the Iowa Legislature legalized the sale, purchase and possession of the majority of consumer fireworks. The law allows local municipalities to restrict the use of fireworks. It allows sales between June 1 and July 8 as well as from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 from licensed shops. Temporary firework stands are allowed June 13 to July 8.
Council Bluffs receives half of the 1 percent local option sales tax collected on fireworks sales. Figures weren’t available on how much the city earns from the fireworks sales tax, but Mayor Matt Walsh said it’s a “net loss” after factoring in the work of the police, fire and community development departments. During Monday’s study session, Councilman Roger Sandau noted that the state reimburses the city for some of that.
Resident Larry Kofoed implored the council to makes changes to the fireworks law, while resident Robert Fairchild sought a reprieve.
“There are some bad actors, but don’t ban fireworks,” Fairchild told the council.
Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, a Republican who represents a portion of Council Bluffs in the Legislature, said that if she’s re-elected she’d like to see the Legislature narrow the dates that fireworks can be sold. Hanusa will face Democrat Steve Gorman in the general election in November.
“I know there are people that want the freedom to use fireworks,” she said, adding that there needs to be a balance with those who were negatively affected by fireworks. “There has to be some working together. We need to find a way to have a happy medium.”
