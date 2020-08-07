Judge refuses to transfer case of Omaha teen accused in slaying to juvenile court

“Defendant did state that he believed Altairi was going to pull a gun so he shot Altairi,” Retelsdorf wrote. “Defendant returned to the vehicle and left the scene with Box and Knox.”

Terry reportedly later told his friends that Altairi “didn’t deserve that.”

Even so, prosecutors say, Terry’s behavior was just as chilling afterward. An hour or two later, the three went to a young man’s home on the pretense that they were going to buy a gun or sneakers from him.

Box had arranged the purchase — and the three parked some distance from the young man’s residence near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue. Upon arrival, Box asked the young man to come to his car. The young man refused.

Eventually, Box and Terry left their vehicle and walked toward the house. Box went to the garage. Terry stood behind a vehicle in the driveway and asked the young man to come to him. The young man refused.

Terry “pulled a firearm and began shooting toward the garage and the house,” according to the judge’s account. He missed the young man but hit a 27-year-old man who had been inside the house.

Jared Sedlacek suffered partial paralysis in a leg.