Nebraska voters would decide whether to legalize marijuana under proposed constitutional amendment

Wayne said that he expected that Nebraska voters will approve a marijuana legalization ballot measure, and there was no reason to wait for a petition drive to put the issue to them.

The longer the state waits, the senator said, the less opportunity for Nebraska businesses to grab part of the market for growing and selling cannabis.

Fifteen states, plus the District of Columbia, have now made it legal to buy and consume recreational marijuana; medical marijuana is legal in 35 states plus D.C.

Past attempts in the Nebraska Legislature to legalize medical marijuana have failed, and any proposal to also legalize recreational use will most assuredly be opposed by several lawmakers, as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

But Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, a leader in the petition drives, said Thursday that while passage in the Legislature would be an uphill battle, a debate would serve to educate senators and the public about the need for legalization.

“It’s important that we have multiple approaches,” Morfeld said. “If we can’t get it passed in the Legislature, we’ll collect another 125,000 signatures to get it on the ballot.”

