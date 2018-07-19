Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is renewing her call on state officials to pass legislation that allows Nebraska to begin collecting sales tax on online purchases.
The 2019 city budget that Stothert proposed Tuesday includes $1 million in expected revenue from sales tax collected on purchases made from online retailers, but the city says that’s a conservative estimate. Eventually, $2 million to $3 million should be coming into the city’s coffers annually.
“This is not a new tax, but one that is already owed!” she wrote in letters to Gov. Pete Ricketts and state senators.
Stothert’s letter comes a month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that online retailers must collect sales taxes even in states where they don’t have a physical location or presence. The ruling reversed an earlier decision that required an online merchant to have a physical “nexus” with a state to be subject to sales tax.
Lawyers with the state are still reviewing the court’s latest decision.
Nebraska could bring in an estimated $30 million to $40 million more per year from taxing Internet sales.
Steve Curtiss, the City of Omaha’s finance director, projects that it would bring in $2 million to $3 million to the city, though the 2019 budget anticipates a more conservative $1 million.
“We didn’t want to get too crazy with it,” Curtiss said.
Still, he said, the budget reflects what they think will happen. It’s a fraction of the city’s total expected revenue, which tops $1 billion.
“There’s every reason to believe that we will” get the revenue, said Marty Bilek, Stothert’s chief of staff, noting that other states have passed laws requiring online retailers collect and remit sales tax on Internet purchases.
Nebraskans right now are required on their state income tax forms to report how much unpaid sales tax they owe on Internet purchases, though people don’t do it very often. Brick-and-mortar stores don’t like that, because they have to collect taxes on local sales.
Stothert said the situation gives out-of-state online retailers a competitive advantage over local brick-and-mortar stores and hurts governments.
“Out-of-state online retailers circumvent our tax laws and create hardships for local and state governments, which are looking for ways to lower property taxes and/or fund desperately needed repairs to our streets and highways,” she said.
Some retailers, like Amazon, voluntarily collect Nebraska sales taxes from customers.
Stothert weighed in on the issue earlier this year when the Nebraska Legislature debated, but ultimately declined to pass, a bill that would have allowed the state to immediately begin collecting sales taxes on online purchases.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he doesn’t think a special session is needed to collect the tax. He’s also said the additional tax revenue should go toward property tax relief.
Stothert said the advantages of calling a special session would outweigh its cost and would “give senators a chance to establish minimum sales thresholds so small online vendors would not be negatively impacted.”
