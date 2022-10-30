'Line in the sand': Repeal of Roe puts abortion on the ballot in Nebraska

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade has turned Missy Hudson-Benash into a warrior for abortion rights.

That’s why the mother of two was out last weekend canvassing for State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, knocking on doors, handing out campaign flyers and talking up the candidate.

Cavanaugh was among the senators who blocked a bill in the Legislature last spring that would have banned nearly all abortions in Nebraska. Hudson-Benash wants to make sure Cavanaugh will be back in Lincoln in January to work to protect abortion rights.

“It’s scary,” Hudson-Benash said of the post-Roe politics of abortion. “I’m thinking about my rights and my daughter’s rights.”

Indeed, the future of abortion in Nebraska now sits squarely on the state’s Nov. 8 ballot.

The Supreme Court in June stripped away the constitutional right to abortion that under Roe had been enshrined for nearly half a century. That leaves individual states to decide whether abortion will remain legal.

Now abortion opponents are seeking to garner the 33 votes in the 49-member Nebraska Legislature they’d need to cut off filibusters and pass a ban or more restrictions on abortion in Nebraska.

“It’s going to determine whether abortion is going to continue in Nebraska,” said David Zebolsky of Nebraskans Embracing Life, an Omaha anti-abortion group. “It couldn’t be more important in terms of Nebraska lives saved.”

Conversely, abortion rights advocates are seeking to keep the 17 votes they need to preserve the legal status quo on abortion in Nebraska. They argue that the difficult decision to obtain an abortion is one that should continue to be left to a woman and her doctor.

Which side will prevail in the high-stakes battle appears to largely come down to nine closely contested legislative races in which the advocacy groups have endorsed opposing candidates.

All but one of those most-contested races are also in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, making the Omaha metro area ground zero in the battle.

Given the narrow margins, any one outcome could tip the scales.

“The situation seems extremely fragile and volatile,” said Denise Blaya Powell, co-founder of Women Who Run Nebraska, a political action committee supporting women candidates who back abortion rights. “We are at a point in our history where there’s a line in the sand, and you need to be on one side or the other.”

Based on level of political activity, it appears abortion rights activists have received the biggest jolt of energy from the Supreme Court’s decision.

An all-new political action committee formed by Omaha doctors has emerged as the state’s biggest financial force on the issue, raising nearly $300,000 for ads and mailings in support of candidates who support protecting abortion access.

Abortion rights advocates also say they sense momentum behind them, in part because they see candidates who have backed abortion bans both here and nationally now waffling and avoiding the issue.

“People are seeing this is not as popular an issue as they thought it would be,” Blaya Powell said.

Abortion opponents say they are motivated by the chance to join a dozen other states — among them neighboring Missouri and South Dakota — that have passed abortion bans. Zebolsky said the issue is all the more critical because the legal status of abortion in Nebraska is making the state a destination for women from other states seeking abortions.

Nebraskans Embracing Life and Nebraska Right to Life over decades have built a cadre of Nebraskans passionately opposed to abortion. Now the two groups are seeking to get their guides listing endorsed candidates into the hands of supporters.

Dan Schlautman said he’s been working for nearly 50 years to stop abortions in Nebraska. That’s why he and other volunteers were out last Sunday morning putting Nebraska Right to Life voter guides on the windshields of cars outside his Lincoln church.

“It’s energized both sides,” he said of Roe’s repeal. “I would say our side has a little more hope now.”

***

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been frequently known to declare Nebraska “a pro-life state.” But whether that’s true is debatable.

In a Pew poll in 2014 — the same year Ricketts was first elected — 50% of Nebraskans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 46% said it should be illegal in all or most cases. A poll commissioned by the ACLU of Nebraska last spring found 55% opposed an abortion ban.

There’s no doubt, though, that a majority of Nebraska lawmakers have opposed abortion. Nebraska in 2011 became the first state in the nation to ban abortions after 20 weeks, based on a still-disputed premise that at that stage a fetus can feel pain.

Then, in April, senators on a 31-15 vote backed a “trigger bill” that would have outlawed nearly all abortions in the state. But that was still two votes short of the 33 needed to cut off a filibuster launched by opponents.

It was called a trigger bill because it would have taken effect if the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe decision. Two months later, that’s just what the high court did.

Dozens of states politically dominated by Republicans proceeded to enact abortion bans. And in Nebraska, where the GOP also holds most state offices, abortion opponents sought to round up support for a special session on abortion.

However, a proposal that would have banned abortions in Nebraska after 12 weeks of pregnancy got only 30 senators to sign on. Without 33 votes, Ricketts declined to call lawmakers to Lincoln.

Sandy Danek, executive director of Nebraska Right to Life, said the special session proposal was ratcheted down from a total ban in an effort to attract more votes. Most states that have acted to date have put in place total bans or bans after six weeks.

“We in no way would be happy with a 12-week ban,” she said.

The Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that studies abortion laws, last year put Nebraska on a list of 26 states sure or likely to ban abortion if Roe passed. The state was one of four in the likely category.

But whether that comes to pass now will hinge largely on the Nov. 8 vote. It’s a campaign that features some new players.

A group of five fertility doctors in Omaha became concerned last spring that the trigger bill could make it impossible to perform in-vitro fertilization for couples having difficulty conceiving children.

Backers of the bill offered assurances that was not the bill’s intent. But one of the doctors, Dr. Meghan Oakes, said that would have been the inevitable result of language in the bill giving personhood status to a fertilized egg. It’s common during the in-vitro process for fertilized eggs not to survive.

“It showed why people who don’t know anything about medicine shouldn’t legislate medicine,” Oakes said.

The doctors and a coalition of hundreds of families who have used fertility services became vocal and lobbied against the trigger ban before it failed. But weeks later when Roe was overturned, the doctors decided they needed to do more.

In July, eight doctors joined to found Campaign for a Healthy Nebraska, a new political action committee. Its goal is to support Nebraska candidates who back maintaining the status quo on abortion, making sure the procedure preserves its “restricted but available” status, Oakes said.

Through early October, the new PAC had raised more than $275,000 and spent nearly $200,000 to back its endorsed candidates.

Barbara Weitz, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents from Omaha, has been by far the group’s largest single donor at $150,000. Oakes said the group has hundreds of donors overall.

Those dollars have funded thousands of mailings in support of pro-choice candidates as well as targeted video ads on social media that have appeared on screens 3 million times. The group also took out full-page ads in major papers in the state listing the names of some 500 health care providers who support maintaining legal abortion.

The goal of the campaign is to help voters, particularly women, understand “there is an issue on the ballot that has never been on the ballot before,” Oakes said.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska — a political arm of Planned Parenthood North Central States — says it is running the biggest and most expensive campaign in its history, including phone banking, canvassing and mailings. Through early October, it had spent more than $25,000 in support of its endorsed legislative candidates.

Women Who Run Nebraska has contributed $37,000 during this election cycle directly to its endorsed pro-choice legislative candidates. Other groups encouraging pro-choice voters to get to the polls include the ACLU and the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

“A few hundred votes can make the difference,” said Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel with ACLU of Nebraska.

Nebraska Right to Life this year has spent $25,000 as it has distributed 70,000 printed copies of the voter guide, emailed out digital copies and also used social media, Danek said. In addition, for the first time it’s added a feature to its website that allows people to enter their address to get a list of endorsed candidates.

It also is sending mailings targeting four legislative candidates for their “radical” views on abortion.

“We are breaking our backs to make sure people know who the pro-life candidates are,” Danek said. “We have so many people who want a voice and an opportunity to change our laws to protect not only the child in the womb, but the woman we believe is harmed in an abortion.”

Historically, groups fighting abortion have enjoyed the advantage of having more single-issue voters on their side. Danek acknowledged it’s possible the repeal of Roe has now altered that dynamic.

There’s evidence the repeal of Roe has indeed produced more single-issue abortion rights voters.

“You are talking to one,” said Cheri Cody, a 76-year-old Omaha retiree. On Tuesday night, she was among a half dozen volunteers working a phone bank at Planned Parenthood’s office in Omaha.

While she has been active politically before, Cody said she decided after Roe’s repeal that abortion rights would be her sole issue this year.

“I’m appalled that women have lost the right to choose what to do with their body,” she said.

There’s not a lot of disagreement between the two sides on where this year’s abortion battleground is. Identifying it starts with the 30 seats held by senators who were willing to support a special session.

Anti-abortion forces will apparently pick up one other seat in Nebraska’s Panhandle, where both candidates seeking to replace a term-limited senator are endorsed by Nebraska Right to Life. But that still leaves abortion opponents at least two seats short of 33.

Whether they get to 33 will most likely come down to nine legislative races that appear closely contested and where the candidates have voiced differing views on abortion.

In eight of the nine races, the candidate who won the May primary election prevailed by fewer than 10 percentage points or picked up less than 50% of the primary vote. The other race involves an incumbent recently appointed to the seat after the primary.

The abortion issue is also playing into the battle the political parties wage each year for seats in the officially non-partisan Legislature. All the candidates in the nine key races that were endorsed by anti-abortion groups are Republicans, while abortion rights groups endorsed eight Democrats and an independent.

Of the nine seats, six are held by senators who did not support the special session, while three are held by senators who did.

Seven of the seats are in west central Douglas County (Districts 4, 6, 10, 12, 18, 20 and 31), one in western Sarpy (36) and one in northeast Lincoln (26).

“Omaha is at the center of it all right now,” Blaya Powell said.

Last weekend, Hudson-Benash walked up 89th Street in Omaha’s District 6. That’s where incumbent Cavanaugh, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, is in a heated battle with Christian Mirch, a Republican who has the endorsement of anti-abortion groups.

At one house, Hudson-Benash met a couple who informed her they’d already cast early votes for Cavanaugh, and then agreed to put a Cavanaugh sign in their yard.

At another door, an older woman said “Not interested” when she saw the Cavanaugh flyer Hudson-Benash was peddling.

“I believe in women,” she said, “but I also believe in pro-life.”

“That’s fair,” Hudson-Benash replied.

As Hudson-Benash made her rounds, it was clear someone else had recently hit the same neighborhood on behalf of Mirch. His campaign literature was left at several doors. Hudson-Benash noted that while Cavanaugh’s flyer listed her support of “reproductive healthcare access” at the very top, Mirch’s didn’t mention the abortion issue at all.

Abortion rights advocates say they’ve observed a trend in the campaign of abortion opponents downplaying their positions, pointing to Mirch as a prime example.

Before the primary, Mirch told The World-Herald he would support a total ban on abortion other than to protect the life of the mother. But he recently told the paper that while pro-life, he would cast his vote based on what a majority of his constituents want.

“Representatives cannot be constituencies of one,” he said.

Mirch denied that it represents a change in his position. He also downplayed the importance of the abortion issue in the district, saying voters are more concerned about inflation and the economy.

Nationally, polling indeed shows that abortion is not the top-line issue with most voters, though it is a stronger motivator for Democrats than Republicans. That does underscore that as passionate as both sides are in the abortion debate, abortion won’t be the only issue deciding the key races.

Danek said she had a “long talk” with Mirch after his recent statements came to light. She said she came away convinced he remains “committed to the pro-life position.”

Cavanaugh said she heard from one voter who was told by Mirch he had the same position as Cavanaugh on abortion — an allegation Mirch denies. Overall, Cavanaugh said she thinks Mirch is showing he has already heard the voice of the district, which is why he’s now trying to “walk back” his position.

“He’s lying to someone, lying to the people at the door or to Sandy Danek at Nebraska Right to Life,” Cavanaugh said.

Questions about a candidate’s positions on abortion have also been raised in neighboring District 20.

During the primary there, Stu Dornan, a Republican who formerly served as Douglas County attorney, received an endorsement from Nebraska Right to Life. That came despite the fact he told the group he did not favor repeal of Roe — a pillar position with the group.

Dornan recently told The World-Herald that he considers the state’s current 20-week ban “reasonable,” has not seen proposals that merit changing it, and would have voted against the trigger bill.

“My views, I believe, are consistent with a majority of the citizens of District 20,” he said.

After Danek had a voter express concerns about Dornan’s positions, she spoke to him, and Nebraska Right to Life pulled its endorsement. Danek, though, said she still considers Dornan pro-life and remains hopeful he would be willing to support additional abortion restrictions.

Dornan’s opponent, Democrat John Fredrickson, has the endorsement of abortion rights groups. They have been highlighting several other answers Dornan gave on the Nebraska Right to Life survey, including that he’d seriously consider introducing legislation for the group and would vote to pull its bills to the floor if they were stuck in committee.

Such nuances associated with abortion legislation underscore that the full picture of abortion’s future in Nebraska can’t be known until the makeup of the Legislature is set and bills hit the floor.

Until then, neither side in the debate is intending to let up. That’s why Hudson-Benash was once again out canvassing Saturday, this time in District 20 in support of Fredrickson.

“My goal is to do everything I can before the election,” she said. “I think it’s just so necessary.”