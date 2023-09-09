One woman is dead and another was hospitalized following a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in northwest Omaha on Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near 77th and Wyoming Streets for a death investigation, according to a press release.

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in the home and a 98-year-old woman was transported from the home for medical treatment.

An initial meter reading showed an elevated level of carbon monoxide in the home and no obvious signs of criminal activity were present, the release said.