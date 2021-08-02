$1 million donation eases sting of shaved head for Sacred Heart priest

Korth was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, after visiting his primary care physician for a regular exam. Dr. Mark Oberlies noticed some irregularities when he was checking Korth’s heart for plaque.

Korth shared the news with his congregation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and they have responded with daily meals, offers to run errands and rides to the doctor. Korth will undergo six chemo treatments.

It’s left him with a yucky feeling and low-energy days after treatment, a dry cough and the loss of his hair.

“I really, really believe I’m being held in God’s arms through this,” he said. “So many people are reaching out and expressing their well wishes and prayers for me, and then asking, ‘What can they do?’ ”

He decided he would ask for support for CUES, money that can make a difference in the lives of the students involved, and for prayers for anyone who is dealing with cancer.

That includes his adoptive sister in Winnebago, Sarah Snake, who has inoperable cancer. He’s been asking his parishioners to pray for her full healing through the intercession of Nicholas Black Elk, a Lakota Sioux medicine man born in the Civil War era who is up for canonization.