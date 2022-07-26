$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Omaha

A Powerball ticket sold at a Baker's supermarket near 156th Street and West Dodge Road was the only $1 million winner in Monday night's drawing, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman said Tuesday.

The ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Powerball, was sold at the Baker's at 505 N. 155th Plaza. No one won the jackpot in Monday's drawing, so Wednesday's multistate Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $145 million.

The person who won the $1 million has until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, to claim the prize, Neil Watson said.

Watson said the store that sells the winning ticket gets 1% of the prize amount — in this case, $10,000. Typically, he said, an outlet that sells a winning ticket is considered a "lucky retailer" by lottery players, and those stores sell more tickets.

The $1 million ticket was the 27th $1 million Powerball winner in Nebraska since 2012. Nebraska retailers also have sold three $2 million Powerball with Power Play winning tickets since 2012.

In addition, since 1994, retailers in the state have sold 10 tickets that won at least a share of the Powerball jackpot. The largest such jackpot was $177.3 million, which was the cash option on a $365 million win, in February 2006. Eight co-workers at a plant in Lincoln split the pot. After taxes, each took home about $15.5 million.

Watson said ticket sales have been brisk for the Mega Millions multistate lottery, which had an estimated jackpot of $830 for the Tuesday night drawing.