1 person killed, 2 injured in early morning crash in northwest Omaha
One person was killed and two people were injured in an early morning crash in northwest Omaha.

The crash, which was reported just before 3:20 a.m., occurred at 120th and Blondo Streets, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said. In addition to the person who died, two people were injured and were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, the dispatcher said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

