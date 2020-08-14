1-year-old injured after dog attack in family's home

A 1-year-old was injured after being attacked by one of the family's dogs.

Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the incident, which took place at a home near 60th and Center Streets, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The child, who was being babysat by a 21-year-old niece, was on the floor near the dog, a Doberman Pinscher. Two other Doberman Pinschers were in the home, but were not involved in the attack.

The child was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with multiple lacerations and skull fractures. No additional information on the child's current condition was available, according to the Humane Society.

The dog owner was cited for no proof of a pet license, no proof of rabies vaccination for any of the dogs and for harboring a dangerous animal.

The dog was surrendered and humanely euthanized, Humane Society officials said. Results from rabies testing were expected Friday afternoon.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.