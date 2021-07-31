10 neglected dogs rescued and transported to the Nebraska Humane Society for adoption

The Nebraska Humane Society announced Saturday that 10 battered dogs have been transported to its facility and will soon be available for adoption after being rescued from a severe neglect case in Ohio.

On May 26, the American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty of Animals rescued more than 90 dogs from a single-wide dilapidated trailer in Shadyside, Ohio.

Many of the dogs were confined to a dark space without access to fresh air, food or water, according to an NHS press release. Some animals had severe untreated medical conditions, including puncture wounds, scarring and painful eye conditions.

The dogs were also exposed to dangerous levels of ammonia and some deceased dogs were found.

The ASPCA reached out to several shelters, including the NHS, to help take in the dogs and find them homes.

After spending two months in a temporary shelter under ASPCA care, the dogs will soon be ready for adoption.