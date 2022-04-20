10-year-old girl from Omaha plays piano at Carnegie Hall: 'It felt really special'

An Omaha fourth-grader has accomplished something most musicians only dream about.

Sarah Fernandes performed at the iconic Carnegie Hall.

Sarah, who attends St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School, played piano in a recital at the historic New York City venue on April 15.

For musicians, the hall that first opened its doors in 1891 is hallowed ground.

People who perform there have either made it or are on their way up.

Sarah's music teacher, former Omahan and internationally recognized pianist Washington Garcia, says Sarah is a "special kid" with exceptional talent.

She's someone to watch, he said.

Sarah earned the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall by placing first in the young musicians category of the American Protégé 2022 International Piano and Strings Competition.

The competition is open to students and adults of all nationalities. This year it attracted musicians from 21 countries.

"It was really fun to be on stage because I could share my music with others, and it felt really special," Sarah said.

The hall was "really big and beautiful, just like I expected, because I've seen it in pictures," she said. "And it also surprised me how fancy everything was, especially the chandeliers."

Sarah said she was a little nervous "but mostly I was just happy because I could play for others and make them happy, too."

Garcia said the first time he heard Sarah play "it took my breath away."

Garcia grew up in Ecuador and was a young piano phenom himself. He formerly directed the school of music at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is now the dean of the school of music at Stetson University in Florida.

He gives Sarah lessons remotely via computer.

Sarah is performing at the level of a college freshman, he said.

She has an extraordinary ability to learn music, to master the mechanics and to improvise, he said.

In addition to her trip to Carnegie Hall, Sarah is one of 10 national finalists in piano performance in the ongoing American Prize Competition 2022 — the only finalist in the schools division from Nebraska.

She also won a first prize in the Charleston International piano competition in December 2021 in the Romantic division.

Watching Sarah play is both inspiring and humbling.

She plays with an ease, grace and intensity well beyond her age — she turned 10 years old on March 29.

For the recital performance, she played a piece called "Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum" composed by Claude Debussy.

"My favorite part about it is it seems really quick, because it feels like your fingers just run across the keyboard, but in a nice and gentle way," Sarah said. "And it gets over quickly."

Pianists played their selections on a Steinway & Sons concert grand piano that appeared gigantic next to the petite Sarah. She slid to the edge of the piano bench, nearly standing, to reach the pedals.

​Her mother, Sharmila Braganza, said the family bought a piano in 2013, when Sarah was 1½ years old.

"I remember her in the store on her tippy toes trying to reach the keys to try it out," Braganza said.

Sarah started her piano studies at age 4 with Mirela Mlynska in the fall of 2016. She performed in her first recital within three months of starting lessons. Sarah started taking lessons with Garcia in November 2019.

Her musical prowess was evident when she was able to play her older sisters’ pieces by ear, Braganza said. She has perfect pitch, the ability to recognize a chord or note by ear, she said.

"She can tell exactly what chord or what note someone plays even with her eyes closed," Braganza said.

Sarah said she enjoys the music that comes from the piano, the different sounds it can create and how music can "touch hearts." She has a knack for recognizing the relationship between notes, she said.

"Usually the composers that make the music, they think about which notes might sound good together," she said. "So I usually look for that when I'm listening to music."

One of her favorite things to do is listen to someone's music and then improvise it on the piano.

"I sometimes add stuff like trills and sometimes even I make whole scales that go along really well with the music," she said.

She was thrilled to perform at Carnegie Hall. The performers got chocolates backstage, which she shared with her family. Her father, Praveen, mother and older sisters Rachel, 16, and Hannah, 15, attended the recital.

Nebraskans may remember Hannah as a brilliant speller who earned two trips to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sarah's too young to be making career choices. But she's sure her future will involve piano.

"There are many things that I might want to be when I grow up, but certainly I think that whatever I do, piano's going to be a part of it. Maybe I'll do two things, and piano will be one," she said. "I'll find time to do both."

It turns out that her Carnegie Hall performance wasn't her only performance in the Big Apple. The second was spontaneous.

While the family was visiting the One World Observatory, Sarah discovered a piano. She played her recital piece, and a crowd gathered. When she was done, the crowd requested an encore.

