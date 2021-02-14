100 years after 19th Amendment was ratified, women still fighting for rights in their fields

Johnson, who once owned a bike shop in Benson, has been instrumental in building a sense of community among Omaha-area bicyclists. And she has worked to encourage women of all skill levels to take up the activity.

She has long been an advocate of safer cycling on city streets. Johnson said Omaha takes pride in being a car city, but she’d like to see it look beyond those vehicles and not continue to funnel the majority of money into that mode of transportation. Some steps have been taken, such as the improved ORBT bus system. The city has some bike lanes, but not a well-connected system. With only a painted line for protection, Johnson said the lanes are unsafe.

While some city officials cite high costs as standing in the way of improving those lanes, Johnson said some options aren’t cost prohibitive, such as putting bike lanes next to the curb, with parking spots separating bike traffic from cars. She’d also like to see city officials recognize that sidewalks are part of the transportation system, so they would be better maintained.

Johnson doesn’t hate cars. Her husband owns one, which she uses when necessary. But many residents have physical or financial hardships and don’t have that choice.