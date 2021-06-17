102 degrees, then 104, now 105: Omaha hits record high

By 2 p.m. Thursday, Omaha had set a new hot-weather record, which then was bested a couple of times.

At 2, the temperature had reached 102 degrees, topping the previous high of 100 degrees set in 1918, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Just after 3 p.m., the weather service tweeted that the temperature in Omaha had hit 104 degrees.

By 4 p.m., Albright said, Omaha was at 105.

Friday brings a small chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.

