107-year-old Hope Lutheran Church honored for its place in Omaha civil rights movement

Generations of Omahans have stepped though the doors of the church on the corner of 30th and Corby Streets, where it remains, as it has for 107 years, a place of community and faith.
For decades, leaders and members of Hope Lutheran, an integrated church in a time of segregation, were active in Omaha's civil rights movement. This month, History Nebraska announced that the church was among four Omaha institutions recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
David Calease, the National Register of Historic Places coordinator with History Nebraska, said that working with Hope Lutheran was "an eye-opening experience."
"I'm not from Omaha, so I wasn't aware of how much of a story the civil rights movement in Omaha was," Calease said. "There's a number of churches in North Omaha that were part of the civil rights movement. Especially given the events of this past year, I think those stories are more relevant than ever."
The church that stands today was built by the Pella Danish Lutheran Church in 1913 after the Easter Sunday tornado, which destroyed a church that stood a few blocks away.
In the summer of 1945, the building was sold to the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church for $18,000 "to be used for mission work" among Black Omahans, according to World-Herald archives.
In 1946, the Rev. Helmut H. Schauland became the first full-time minister appointed to a Black Lutheran congregation in Omaha.
Throughout the 1950s, the church publicly worked to integrate its members.
The Rev. R.F. Jenkins was hired by the congregation in 1954 and was the first Black Lutheran Church Missouri Synod minister in the Nebraska district. He would go on to co-found the Citizens’ Coordinating Committee for Civil Liberties, which fought for integration of the Peony Park swimming pool, fair employment, better housing and access to public accommodations, equal police protection, and an increase in the number of Black teachers.
When the news that Hope Lutheran Church had been added to the National Registry reached her, Annette Bland knew that her late stepmother, Evelyn McIntosh, "was looking down from heaven and smiling."
McIntosh's family hosted services in their home before moving into the Hope Lutheran Church building in 1946. Bland, an active member of Hope Lutheran, said, "there are no words to describe just how meaningful it is to see this history recorded.” She and a team of church members collaborated to write the nomination.
Bland hopes that the church’s history will attract new members that allow the church to continue to grow and flourish.
Along with Hope Lutheran’s historical significance, the building itself is impressive, History Nebraska said in a press release. The church retains many of its original features, including oak hardwood throughout the sanctuary, pine floors, wooden pews and stained-glass windows. The bell is in the original belfry and is rung before every Sunday morning service.
Joining Hope Lutheran Church on the National Registry are the Benson Commercial Historic District, the Orchard Hill Historic District and a special nomination for the Omaha streetcar era.
Once the terminal point of a streetcar line, the Benson commercial area started as a small town that was home to two important recreational facilities that drew patrons from throughout the area, according to History Nebraska.
Krug Park opened in 1895 as a beer garden and dance hall. It was later expanded to include picnic grounds, a swimming beach and amusement rides. Benson was also home to Nebraska’s first country club, the Omaha Country Club.
During the early 20th century, a cluster of businesses sprang up to serve the needs of residents. Growth in the area continued into the 1920s.
Benson was annexed into Omaha and didn’t slow until the 1950s, when the Northwest Radial was completed, and commercial development began to shift away.
Back when a streetcar still ran between Benson and Omaha, the Orchard Hill area was bustling with activity. The district is located at the intersection of 40th and Hamilton Streets. There are six buildings that range in construction date between circa 1896 and circa 1927 with architectural styles popular at the turn of the 20th century, including Queen Anne and Commercial Style, according to History Nebraska.
Putting Orchard Hill on the National Register is part of an effort by the City of Omaha to bring fresh attention to the area and hopefully inspire its revitalization, Calease said.
Omaha's lost streetcar, the last of the four recently added Omaha landmarks, isn't a specific area or building. Instead it focuses on the city's early development around the streetcar expansion.
A Multiple Property Document, recently developed by the City of Omaha, is meant to encourage property owners to nominate their buildings for the National Register of Historic Places, according to History Nebraska.
A building listed on the National Register is eligible to receive historic tax credits for rehabilitation projects.
The document was approved by the National Park Service in November. It details the history of Omaha’s streetcar system, from the construction of the first line in 1868, to when the last streetcar ran in the spring of 1955.
Locations already listed on the Multiple Property Document include 50th Street and Underwood Avenue; 60th to 63rd and Maple Streets, Benson; and 24th and N Streets.
"A lot of times folks take for granted or maybe don't realize some of the local history that's right in front of their face," Calease said.