107-year-old Hope Lutheran Church honored for its place in Omaha civil rights movement

Throughout the 1950s, the church publicly worked to integrate its members.

The Rev. R.F. Jenkins was hired by the congregation in 1954 and was the first Black Lutheran Church Missouri Synod minister in the Nebraska district. He would go on to co-found the Citizens’ Coordinating Committee for Civil Liberties, which fought for integration of the Peony Park swimming pool, fair employment, better housing and access to public accommodations, equal police protection, and an increase in the number of Black teachers.

When the news that Hope Lutheran Church had been added to the National Registry reached her, Annette Bland knew that her late stepmother, Evelyn McIntosh, "was looking down from heaven and smiling."

McIntosh's family hosted services in their home before moving into the Hope Lutheran Church building in 1946. Bland, an active member of Hope Lutheran, said, "there are no words to describe just how meaningful it is to see this history recorded.” She and a team of church members collaborated to write the nomination.

Bland hopes that the church’s history will attract new members that allow the church to continue to grow and flourish.