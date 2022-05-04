14-year-old girl grazed in shooting near North Omaha youth center

A 14-year-old girl sustained a minor injury Tuesday night when she was grazed by a bullet during an exchange of gunfire outside the Hope Center for Kids in North Omaha.

The girl was not seriously injured, an Omaha police spokesman said Wednesday. The incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. near 20th and Lake Streets.

Investigators determined that security guards were escorting a group of unruly youngsters from the Hope Center when a passenger in a white sedan fired into the crowd. Two security guards returned fire and an off-duty deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a help-an-officer call, the spokesman said.

A vehicle thought to have been involved in the incident arrived at Children's Hospital & Medical Center, where the girl was treated and released. No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

