140-year-old Hanscom Park home, among first in the area, is full of history

Kevin “Rowdy” Spracklin has spent the last four months doing all the renovations to his historic Hanscom Park house that he couldn’t do when his family lived there.
After five years, the Spracklins are moving to west Omaha to be closer to relatives. They have put their home up for sale for $475,000.
The four-bedroom residence at 1739 Park Ave. is believed to be one of the first built in the neighborhood in 1881. It sits on the east side of Hanscom Park, where Omahans once sailed on one of two lakes.
“It’s a beautiful house,” Spracklin said. “It’s kind of like a dream house.”
Charles Fanning was the original owner and it stayed in the family until the 1990s. There’s a secret room in the basement, which a relative is believed to have used to sell liquor during the prohibition years, and Spracklin swears he’s seen cupboards fly open and heard footsteps in the upstairs hallway.
Several historical documents pertaining to the house, as well as family letters, still remain in a built-in cupboard in the dining room. According to those documents, Fanning worked at one time for the Barbour Company, which laid the first strip of road paving in Omaha.
On one of the fireplaces sits a photo of how the original library once looked.
“I think they left them behind for the next person to enjoy,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”
Members of the Connor family, descendants of one of Fanning’s daughters, recently visited. They had many more stories to share of the early days of the house.
It was built as a Queen Anne home, but Fanning changed the exterior later to conform to the Georgian style. It has 2,526-square feet of living space, as well as a barn in the back that replaced the original carriage house in the 1930s.
“I let them spend as much time as they wanted,” Spracklin said. “They said this house has never looked this good.”
Spracklin said before he decided to leave, he did his due diligence, just like the owners before him.
Bill Bures, who purchased the home in 1991 from the Connors, and his partner, Jerry Pabst, hired Jack Kostitch to return the inside of the house to its original glory. It still includes its ornate woodwork, transom doors, stained glass windows and a servant’s staircase to the second floor.
“My kids loved playing hide and seek,” Spracklin said. “It’s the greatest house, it’s so big.”
Spracklin, who owns Showtime Music, said most of his early efforts centered on the outside. With some help, he painted the ornate exterior himself. In recent months, he’s had the original floors refinished and added a deck and patio. Every year, he plants the gardens in a different theme.
Both the house and barn also have new roofs.
Diane Hughes, of BHHS Ambassador Real Estate and owner of The Agency Group, is the listing agent. She said houses in the neighborhood usually sell quickly.
“The growth of UNMC and the migration of physicians from out of state to the area has created unprecedented growth in the area,” she said.
Hughes said she just sold another home across the park to a physician for $725,000. The Fanning house will be featured on an upcoming episode of the show “The American Dream.”
Spracklin said it’s hard to leave, especially after all of the work he’s completed, but his children want to be closer to their grandparents. Despite all the scraping and repairs he had to do before he painted the house, he said it’s been a fun project.
“On one hand, I’m going to miss it,” he said. “On the other hand, I helped bring back to life this amazing beautiful historic house that someone could enjoy more than I ever could have.”
