140-year-old Hanscom Park home, among first in the area, is full of history

“I think they left them behind for the next person to enjoy,” he said. “That’s what I’m doing.”

Members of the Connor family, descendants of one of Fanning’s daughters, recently visited. They had many more stories to share of the early days of the house.

It was built as a Queen Anne home, but Fanning changed the exterior later to conform to the Georgian style. It has 2,526-square feet of living space, as well as a barn in the back that replaced the original carriage house in the 1930s.

“I let them spend as much time as they wanted,” Spracklin said. “They said this house has never looked this good.”

Spracklin said before he decided to leave, he did his due diligence, just like the owners before him.

Bill Bures, who purchased the home in 1991 from the Connors, and his partner, Jerry Pabst, hired Jack Kostitch to return the inside of the house to its original glory. It still includes its ornate woodwork, transom doors, stained glass windows and a servant’s staircase to the second floor.

“My kids loved playing hide and seek,” Spracklin said. “It’s the greatest house, it’s so big.”