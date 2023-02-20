Get out your calendars, downtown commuters. Road closures tied to the construction of Mutual of Omaha's new $600 million skyscraper are just getting started and will likely continue until 2026.

On Monday, the City of Omaha's Public Works Department barricaded 14th Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets to all vehicle traffic, a closure expected to last up to three years, according to a news release on the Public Works website. The sidewalk remains open.

That's the block that used to front the W. Dale Clark Library on its east side, before the library was torn down last fall. Now the street lies between the construction crater left behind after the library's demolition and a parking area for construction trailers and vehicles tied to the planned 44-story tower, which Mutual of Omaha is calling "Project Beacon." JE Dunn Construction Group, headquartered in Kansas City, is the lead contractor.

Also closed during construction: The lane nearest the construction site on both Douglas and Farnam between 14th and 15th Streets, as well as the parking lane fronting the site on 15th.

Commuting around the area could be tricky because of downtown Omaha's pattern of one-way streets and because of the Gene Leahy pedestrian mall, which blocks several would-be cross streets just east of the construction zone. The closest north-south alternatives are 10th Street and 17th Street.

When completed, the Mutual of Omaha skyscraper will hold 800,000 square feet of office space and 2,200 parking spaces and rise 677 feet above street level, company officials have said. It is scheduled to open in 2026. About 4,000 people work in the current Midtown headquarters. The company was first established in Omaha in 1909.

The Mutual of Omaha project has drawn criticism from some Omahans who believe it prioritizes corporate interests over the public interest, and because it is tied to a controversial plan to build a streetcar line. The streetcar is planned to run west from downtown on Farnam — past the insurance and financial services company's existing headquarters in Midtown — to 42nd Street, and then back east to downtown on Harney Street. The line also would run north on 10th Street to the CHI Health Center.

The project's backers see the skyscraper and the streetcar as a key to the redevelopment of Omaha's downtown core.

Future lane closures are expected along 10th, Farnam and Harney when the city begins installing streetcar tracks along those roads. The estimated cost of the 3-mile line is $306 million, which is to be funded through the use of tax-increment financing.

Meanwhile, the city began a smaller and much shorter project in northwest Omaha Monday. The southbound curb lane of North 120th Street will be closed at Fort Street for 14 days for utility work.