17 apply to serve out term of Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls, who is moving to Legislature

Seventeen people have applied to serve out the remainder of Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls' term.
Pahls is exiting the council about six months before his term ends because he won election in November to the Nebraska Legislature's District 31 seat. Omaha's city charter doesn't allow council members to hold other higher elected positions, including in the Legislature.
The following people applied to serve the final months of Pahls' term representing District 5:
- Colene Hinchey
- Colleen Brennan
- David Leppek
- Dee Acklie
- Destiny Stark
- Don Rowe
- James Kusek
- Jeff Moore
- Mary Reynolds-East
- Mike Perry
- Patrick Leahy
- Paul Bellinger
- Robert Wagner
- Ted Sondgeroth
- Tim Larson
- Tyler Sondag
- Zach Perry
Six of the applicants — Brennan, Stark, Leahy, Rowe, Hinchey and Wagner — also have requested paperwork to petition their way onto the ballot for the District 5 seat during the city's spring election, when Omaha voters will choose the city's next seven council members and the mayor. The mayor and council members serve four-year terms.
The primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11.
Pahls' final council meeting will be Dec. 22, at which time the council will vote to select one of the applicants. The new council member will be inaugurated Jan. 12 and will serve until the term ends on June 6.
District 5 covers southwest Omaha.
Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.