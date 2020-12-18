17 apply to serve out term of Omaha Councilman Rich Pahls, who is moving to Legislature

Seventeen people have applied to serve out the remainder of Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls' term.

Pahls is exiting the council about six months before his term ends because he won election in November to the Nebraska Legislature's District 31 seat. Omaha's city charter doesn't allow council members to hold other higher elected positions, including in the Legislature.

The following people applied to serve the final months of Pahls' term representing District 5:

Colene Hinchey

Colleen Brennan

David Leppek

Dee Acklie

Destiny Stark

Don Rowe

James Kusek

Jeff Moore

Mary Reynolds-East

Mike Perry

Patrick Leahy

Paul Bellinger

Robert Wagner

Ted Sondgeroth

Tim Larson

Tyler Sondag

Zach Perry