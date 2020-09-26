17-year-old, 40-year-old killed in crash near Waterloo, Sheriff's Office says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old Papillion-La Vista South High School student and a 40-year-old Douglas County man were identified Saturday as the two people who were killed in a Friday crash near Waterloo.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. near 264th Street and West Q Road.

Douglas County sheriff’s investigators determined that a westbound commercial truck driven by Christopher Anderson, 40, which was hauling a dumpster, didn’t make the curve to go north.

The truck then struck an eastbound Honda Pilot driven by Holly A. Koenigsfeld, 48, of Sarpy County forcing the vehicle into the north ditch.

The truck flipped and rolled. Anderson, a Douglas County resident, was dead at the scene.

Koenigsfeld, who suffered critical injuries, was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

Her passenger, Ella Koenigsfeld, 17, was dead at the scene. She was a senior at Papillion-La Vista South.

The school’s principal, Jeff Spilker, informed families on Saturday.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathy are with Ella’s family and friends,” he wrote in an email. “Together we will get through this very difficult time.”

Crisis counselors will be available for students from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the high school. The counselors will also be available Monday morning, Spilker wrote.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.