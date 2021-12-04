$175,000 to help Audubon enhance butterfly habitat in eastern Nebraska

Audubon Nebraska has received a $175,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for a project that will enhance and restore monarch butterfly habitat in eastern Nebraska.

The project will focus on improving habitats for the monarch butterfly and another butterfly, the regal fritillary, as well as many birds on private and public lands.

“Over 20 years of data has shown us that the monarch butterfly population is declining drastically,” said Kristal Stoner, executive director of Audubon Nebraska.

In a state where property primarily is privately owned, Stoner said one of the best ways to combat the decline is to work with landowners to make improvements.

Stoner said she’s excited to coordinate with landowners.

"We'll be working in partnership with private landowners and talking with them about how to restore prairies, not just for the next year or two but for the long term," Stoner said. "We're going to put in place some strategies so they can continue to manage their prairies for the next decade or more."