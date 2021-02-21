18-month-old fatally struck by pickup driven by father in Douglas County, authorities say

An 18-month-old child died Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck driven by her father, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's office.
The Sheriff's Office was called to 19603 Dutch Hall Road at 6:55 p.m.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Hazel Hannum was struck by a pickup driven by her father, Joshua Hannum.
Chaplains from the Sheriff’s Office were called to assist. The child was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead. Her death remains under investigation.
-- Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.
