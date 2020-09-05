18-month-old rescued but in critical condition following Council Bluffs fire

An 18-month-old boy was in critical condition with injuries suffered Friday night in a Council Bluffs fire in which firefighters rescued the boy and another child.

The boy has been flown to Lincoln's St. Elizabeth's Hospital, which is known for its burn unit. A 3-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, Sheldon Adkins, were also hospitalized.

Adkins suffered injuries while attempting to save the two children before the arrival of rescue workers, according to the Council Bluffs Fire Department. He has been released from the hospital.

The fire department responded about 7:30 p.m. to the apartment-style residence at 315 Lawton Terrace, where firefighters found smoke pouring from the second story. Fire crews rescued the two children, the fire was contained to the upstairs and then it was quickly extinguished.

Investigators found the fire's origin was not suspicious, the fire department said.