18 people from home in Irvington area treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

Eighteen people showing the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning were evacuated Tuesday night from the Irvington neighborhood in northwest Omaha.

The Irvington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a one-story, single-family home shortly after 11 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The home is located near 87th and Read Streets just north of the Sorensen Parkway.

All of the home's occupants went by private vehicle to the nearby Immanuel Medical Center, the dispatcher said. Fourteen of those people later were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition by ambulance crews from Irvington and Omaha.

A language barrier complicated the incident because the residents of the home are from Myanmar, the dispatcher said. Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is a Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 ethnic groups.

