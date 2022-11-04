180th Street between Blondo, West Maple reopens

A portion of 180th Street from Blondo Street to West Maple Road is now open.
That section of road is open two months ahead of schedule.
It was the last leg of the project that completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
