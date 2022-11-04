 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

180th Street between Blondo, West Maple reopens

  • Updated
  • 0

A portion of 180th Street from Blondo Street to West Maple Road is now open.

That section of road is open two months ahead of schedule. 

It was the last leg of the project that completes a four-lane link between West Dodge Road and West Maple Road. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope joins meeting of Muslim Council in Bahrain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert