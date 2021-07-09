186 overnight campers at Omaha zoo potentially exposed to rabid bat found in aquarium

Zoo officials stressed that the bats that made their way into the aquarium were wild and not part of the zoo's bat population.

Soon after the bats were discovered, the zoo began the process of determining if other bats were present and how they got into the aquarium. No other bats have been found.

The zoo has also moved campouts to other zoo venues until they are confident that the bats have been removed and that the access point has been closed. That process includes at least a full week of overnight observations with no bats present.

Until this incident, no one has notified the zoo of any wild bats at previous overnight campouts in the aquarium, zoo officials said.

Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at the zoo, said visitors to the aquarium during the day have no need to be concerned about the rabid bat.

"Bats are nocturnal and therefore not active — or awake — during the zoo’s normal operating hours," she said. “The bats we identified were little brown bats (Myotis lucifugus), a common bat species in Nebraska that anyone could find in their backyard or attic."

It is not unusual for a wild bat to be infected with rabies, which is why you should never directly touch a wild bat, Woodhouse said.

