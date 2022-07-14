19-year-old from Omaha dies in motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old from Omaha was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sarpy County Thursday afternoon, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Hoffart was riding a Yamaha motorcycle north on State Highway 50 around 2:40 p.m. when he collided with a southbound Toyota truck that was turning left onto Chandler Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After sheriff's deputies and the Omaha Fire Department responded to the crash, Hoffart was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Daniel Kennedy of Omaha, was not injured.

A portion of northbound Highway 50 was closed for about an hour during the crash investigation.