19-year-old Gretna man was run over by pickup truck while wrestling in roadway with friend

A 19-year-old Gretna man who died early Sunday after being run over by a pickup truck had been wrestling with a friend in the middle of a Sarpy County road.

Gage Nech was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of 132nd and Main Streets near Springfield.

Investigators determined that Briar Campbell and Garett Plambeck, both 18-year-old residents of Gretna, were with Nech when he drove his Ford pickup truck east from downtown Springfield. Nech stopped in the roadway and exited the vehicle with Campbell before they began to wrestle.

"Unbeknownst to Plambeck, Nech and Campbell were on the ground towards the front passenger side of Nech’s truck," Capt. Brian Richards said. "At some point, Plambeck put the truck in drive and in the process, the right front tire rolled over Nech, causing his injuries."

Richards said it appears that alcohol was involved in the incident, but he couldn't say why investigators came to that belief. The incident remains under investigation.

"We're about halfway through our investigation," he said. "I'm sure there will be more to come out of this (incident)."

