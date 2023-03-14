A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday just west of Ralston High School.

Omaha police officers responded to the area of 91st Street and Park Drive about 12:35 a.m. and found a 2011 Mazda 6 that had crashed into a tree, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha Fire Department personnel took the driver of the Mazda, Shane Foote, to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in extremely critical condition, according to the release. Foote later died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

