19-year-old Omahan killed in rollover crash on Highway 370 in Bellevue

A 19-year-old Omaha man was killed and a 20-year-old woman was injured early Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash just off Nebraska Highway 370 in Bellevue. 

Just after 4 a.m., Bellevue police officers and fire and rescue crews went to the McDonald's at 3609 Summit Plaza Drive regarding a man found unconscious in the parking lot. Officers found a heavily damaged Hyundai Elantra on the north shoulder of Highway 370, west of 36th Street.

First responders performed CPR on the man, Brian Jose Garcia of Omaha, but he died at the scene, Bellevue police said. 

Officers determined that before the crash, the Hyundai had been traveling east on Highway 370, west of 36th Street. It crossed the median and westbound lanes, rolled through the grass and came to rest north of the shoulder of the highway.

The driver of the car, Jasmyne Murrillo, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

