19-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash near 42nd and Leavenworth Streets

A 19-year-old woman has died of the injuries she sustained Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash at 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.

Sahra M. Schwartz of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition after the crash, a police spokesman said. She underwent surgery, but she died Monday.

Investigators determined that Gary R. Lane, 58, of Omaha, was driving a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck southbound on 42nd Street before 10:30 p.m. It was struck by a 2009 Ford Focus that was northbound on 42nd Street at a high rate of speed, police said.

Lane was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury to his leg. The crash remains under investigation.

Omaha police said Schwartz's death is the city's 38th motor vehicle fatality of 2020.

